GOP ‘privately praying’ the Jan. 6 committee puts an end to Donald Trump: former Republican lawmaker

Published by

Raw Story

By Tom Boggioni During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) stated that the Republican Party leadership is “privately praying” that the Jan 6th Committee’s investigation of the Capitol insurrection will end Donald Trump’s political future. Discussing the House Select Committee testimony given by Cassidy Hutchinson, the former senior aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Walsh said the revelations so far are giving GOP lawmakers hope that they can finally put the former president in their rearview mirrors. Pressed…

Read More