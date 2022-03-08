FULL VIDEO AND TEXT: Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s virtual address to the House of Commons

Here’s the video of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the House of Commons. He got a standing ovation.
MPs in the House of Commons have given Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation following his address.#ukraine #russia pic.twitter.com/407Qy5U1FN
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 8, 2022
Anyone that thinks Zelensky broadcasting live into the Commons in the middle of a ‘war’ is anything other than a WEF mass formation event needs to have a long wobble of their head.
— Sir Mood 2022 (@themood2020) March 8, 2022
Historic moment for Parliament. President Zelensky addresses the House of Commons.
Zelensky: “The question for us now is to be or not to be. The Shakespearean question. For 15 days this question has been asked. I can give you a definitive answer is yes- to be.” pic.twitter.com/rAqMjcOS1U
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 8, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set to address MPs via video link
It's the first time a foreign leader has addressed Members of Parliament in the House of Commons chamberhttps://t.co/FwpUoWtpya
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 8, 2022
Zelensky receives a standing ovation from British members of Parliament, as he becomes the first foreign leader to virtually address the House of Commons. https://t.co/cqjdlqxyR1
— Zach Basu (@zacharybasu) March 8, 2022
Zelensky echoes Winston Churchill to the U.K.'s House of Commons: "We will fight till the end — at sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets."https://t.co/wgyGzGyRH5
— Axios (@axios) March 8, 2022
President Zelensky undoubtedly set a precedent in The House of Commons. He is the first leader with morality and integrity, to speak in there for quite some time.
— Dame Supertanskiii of Dystopia (@supertanskiii) March 8, 2022
"We do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country, Ukraine," Ukrainian Pres. Zelensky tells House of Commons through a translator, "just the same way as you once didn't want to lose your country when Nazis starting to fight your country." https://t.co/EPUvsRMUrD pic.twitter.com/tPgRB3peaC
— ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2022
President @ZelenskyyUa's address to the House of Commons was a deeply moving reminder of the human cost to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He is a proud patriot, a fighter for freedom, and a defender of democracy – representing the pride and resilience of the Ukrainian people ?? pic.twitter.com/vGuf2lR2K9
— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) March 8, 2022
A number of MPs are visibly in tears at the end of Zelensky’s address to the Commons.
— Isabel Hardman (@IsabelHardman) March 8, 2022
Historic moment as Ukraine’s ??President Zelensky @ZelenskyyUa addresses the Commons on the battle for freedom, peace & democracy in Eastern Europe against a savage Kremlin war machine.#SlavaUkraine??#StandWithUkraine #PutinWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/UR8LIbAkck
— George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) March 8, 2022
#Ukraine. Pres. Zelensky addresses the Commons by video link. He is a very astute man. He spoke of "fighting on land, at sea and in the air. We shall go on to the end." A genuine Churchillian touch from a Churchillian figure. Standing ovations before & after, MPs clearly moved.
— Dr Peter Caddick-Adams #StandwithUkraine (@militaryhistori) March 8, 2022
Just listened to an impassioned & powerful address by President Zelensky in the House of Commons, to which he outlined the horror of Russian atrocities & echoed the words of Churchill saying “we will fight on the shores.” He also quoted Shakespeare, “we choose to be.” Incredible.
— Moore Holmes (@mooreholmes24) March 8, 2022
