FULL VIDEO AND TEXT: Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s virtual address to the House of Commons

Here’s the video of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the House of Commons. He got a standing ovation.

To read the full text of his speech GO HERE.

