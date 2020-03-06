Posted by David Robertson on Mar 5, 2020 in At TMV, Featured, Religion, Society |

Franklin Graham plays the fool.

Someone whom Franklin Graham respects and trusts ought to take Graham aside somewhere and help him extract his cranium from his rectum. That is because Franklin Graham plays the fool in a statement that he posted on Twitter.

Here is Graham’s statement:

Is there anything Christian in Graham’s tweet?

Pharisaic ? Yes. Christian? No.

For starters, Graham grossly misinterprets Isaiah 40:8. That verse in the Tanakh (a.k.a Old Testament) isn’t talking about paper and ink.

Then there is the rank insensitivity toward Tennessee tornado victims that Graham demonstrates.

Regarding those victims, a 04 March 2020 report by USA Today states the following:

“Recovery efforts continue Wednesday in Tennessee after a powerful and fast-moving storm cut across Middle Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, dropping tornadoes that roared up to 165 mph. At least two dozen are confirmed dead, including five children under the age of 13.

On Wednesday night, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said 24 storm-related deaths were confirmed. Earlier in the day, police in Wilson County confirmed an adult male was found dead in an area reeling from storm damage, which would increase the death toll to 25.

The overnight disaster injured scores of people and damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, schools and churches across four counties. Tens of thousands of people and businesses remained without power Wednesday.”

Here is a photo of one of the church buildings that was destroyed:

Here is a screenshot from a Persian Gulf news agency:

Graham needs to explain why it is amazing that paper and ink survived tornadoes but not church buildings.

In response to Graham’s tweet, Graham’s defenders added to Graham’s foolishness. If you think you can stomach their replies, then click here to read them.

As to be expected, plenty of people condemned Graham’s tweet.

One person summarized the collective disgust by posting this GIF image:

That disgust is justified.

In their tweets, Graham and his defenders are not promoting faith in Messiah Jesus. Instead, they are promoting idolatry, with their chosen idol consisting of paper and ink.

It is enough to make even Frank Drebin do a face-palm.