Flushed office papers clogged Trump White House toilet: book

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – A new book on former US president Donald Trump’s time in office claims that a White House toilet would jam after attempts to flush away office papers, Axios reported Thursday. The upcoming book “Confidence Man,” by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, says that “staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper,” according to an exclusive preview by Axios. Trump is already being investigated for carting off 15 boxes of White House documents to his Florida residenc…

Read More