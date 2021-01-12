FBI warns of possible ‘armed protests’ across US before Biden’s inauguration

Far-right extremists are calling on Trump supporters to “storm” the U.S. Capitol again and stage “armed protests” at state government buildings across the country in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the FBI. An internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News warns that the armed actions are being planned “at all 50 state capitols” between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20. The U.S. Capitol, which is under tight security since last week’s deadly pro-Trump siege, faces threats of more attacks starting Jan. 17 through Inauguration Day, according to the bulletin. The FBI memo, wh…

Read More