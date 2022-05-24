FBI counts 61 ‘active shooter’ incidents last year, up 52% from 2020

Published by

Reuters

By Steve Gorman (Reuters) – The United States experienced 61 “active shooter” incidents last year, up sharply in the sheer number of attacks, casualties and geographic distribution from 2020 and the highest tally in over 20 years, the FBI reported on Monday. The 2021 total, spread over 30 states, was 52% higher than 2020 and about double each of the three previous years, according to the FBI. The agency defines an active shooter as someone engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a public space in seemingly random fashion. Commercial businesses accounted for just over half of all suc…

Read More