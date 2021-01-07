Facebook bans Trump ‘indefinitely’ for inciting violence

San Francisco (AFP) – Facebook banned President Donald Trump from the platform “indefinitely” due to his efforts to incite violence at the US Capitol, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday. Zuckerberg said the 24-hour ban announced Wednesday on Trump’s accounts including on Instagram was extended because of Trump’s “use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.” The Facebook CEO added: “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the pe…

