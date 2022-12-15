EXCLUSIVE: THE VERY VERY LATEST UNSOPHISTICATED SURVEY.

by Don Hermann

Check out the surveys relied on for this past election and the elections before it and you’ll find that if you flip a coin you’ll probably be more accurate.

That hasn’t stopped the gurus in the media and with both major parties to continually refer to them. Millions and millions were spent based on polls that change with the weather.

Over the course of time, Trump has been called the most insulting names one could think of. They seemed to serve his purpose. They deflected attention from areas he was trying to keep out of the media. Like his past history before he became a candidate.

My experience in advertising has taught me that there’s many ways to skin a cat. Tongue-in-cheek if done correctly can be very memorable and effective.

So put your tongue-in-your-cheek and check out the following Very Unsophisticated Survey.

Trump was described as some of the following:

. A NINNYHAMMER

. A FOPDOODLE

. A JOBBERDEGULLION

. A THROTTLEBOTTOM

. A SMELLFUNGUS

. A SCRIMSHANKER

. A QUAKEBUTTOCKS

. A SNOLLYGOSTER

Your sophisticated response is welcome.

Photo 20844176 © Laurence Agron | Dreamstime.com