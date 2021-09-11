Ex-President Bush slams US violent extremists as ‘children of the same foul spirit’ as 9/11 terrorists

Published by

New York Daily News

Former President George W. Bush used the occasion of a 9/11 speech to take a thinly-veiled slam at the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and other U.S. political extremists. “We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” Bush said Saturday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania., at a ceremony to remember the hijacking and crash of United Flight 93, which was commandeered by Muslim terrorists. “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” Bush said. “But in their disdain …

Read More