Editorial: The unbearable tragedy of Adam Toledo

Nothing we do or say or write or advocate will bring back Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old kid shot by a Chicago police officer on March 29. Our agony, our tears, our careful study of the videos released Thursday won’t bring him back. He is a boy running from police in the middle of the night, wearing jeans and a sweatshirt and a baseball cap, his feet pounding the pavement as he outpaces the officer in a Little Village alley. He stops near a fence. He turns toward the officer and a shot rings out. He crumples to the ground, blood on his face and hands, as panicked voices soon surround him, his body…

Read More