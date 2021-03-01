Editorial: No, Josh Hawley: We don’t hate America if we want to learn from history’s mistakes

It’s not true, as Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suggested in his fiery, “America First” Friday speech at the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference, that those who don’t agree with him don’t think we should have national borders. Or that we never stop proclaiming “how terrible our country is … founded in lies and evil.” It is true, however, that it’s not a particular point of pride for us that America freed the slaves. Eventually. And that, apparently, is a dividing line for our Trump-First Republican junior senator, who hopes to run for president himself in 2024. Part of pushing back …

Read More