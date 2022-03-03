Dr. Seuss Estate Announces Plans For New ‘Inclusive’ Book Series

Published by

Knewz

By Richard Horgan Los Angeles (Knewz) — The March 2 birthday of Dr. Seuss books author Theodore Geisel has been marked in two very different ways. In 2021, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six titles were being pulled from circulation due to their portrayals of people “in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” The titles were “And To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.’’ This week, on the occasion of March 2, the company revealed plans for a series of new books based on a collection …

Read More