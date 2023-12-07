DONATION DRIVE: THE MODERATE VOICE NEEDS YOUR HELP

Blogs have come and gone due to Google slicing off Google Ads on many and virtually overnight changing blog rankings so that blogs that were highly ranked suddenly are almost unfindable. Since 2003 (on the Internet is says 2004 but The Moderate Voice started in December 2003) The Moderate Voice has been there — even winning some awards in the days when blogs were given awards.

But if The Moderate Voice is to continue it will need some help. We haven’t done a fundraiser in a while and now is the time. While we’ve slashed some costs, features that remain are partially what gives TMV it’s character and it’s not worth doing if it’s down to barebones. We do get some ad income but it’s every other month and it is seldom huge. Once upon a time TMV had Google Ads.

And so we are launching another fundraising drive throughout the month of December. No amount is too small — or too big — to donate. Go to the GO FUND ME button on the upper right.

2024 promises to be a pivotal year and TMV is needed more than ever.

P.S. If you know anyone who wants to write for TMV, please do spread the word.

