Donald Trump must be a hell of a drug.

After all, his rabid supporters are acting like drug addicts going through withdrawals.

What else would explain the number of people who insist that Trump won the 2020 presidential election?

There haven’t been this many Americans falling for a con artist since Joseph Smith, Jr. died.

If I didn’t know better, I’d think that Trump were the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler, since the latter succeeded in convincing a vast number of people to worship him, too.

Those claiming that Trump really won the presidential election have been drinking the orange Kool-Aid to the point that they are hallucinating massive evidence of voting fraud.

Thankfully, federal judges – including SCOTUS members – haven’t been drinking the orange Kool-Aid. They may be drinking what Kermit the Frog is drinking in order to cope with the bad Trumpican lawsuits, but they aren’t touching the orange Kool-Aid.

Trump’s rabid supporters need to be in a 12-Step program. They ought to be reading their own Big Book instead of the Book of Moron.

Hey, Kermit, pass that bottle will ya.

Question for TMV Readers: Have you ever found yourself with a harmful addiction that you strived to eliminate?

Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler only in their ability to attract a significantly large number of followers who blindly follow their leader.