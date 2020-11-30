Desperation on Team Trump

Team Trump is getting desperate in its attempt to change the results of the 2020 presidential election.
From Reuters reporter Brad Heath:
Leave it to Team Trump to cite voting fraud in a county that does not exist.
How badly does Donald Trump want to change the votes in the states in which he lost?
Answer: Someone gave Trump an eight-pack of mini soda.
Trump immediately demanded a recount.
The “Wanted” posters say the following about David: “Wanted: A refugee from planet Melmac masquerading as a human. Loves cats. If seen, contact the Alien Task Force.”