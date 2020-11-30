The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Desperation on Team Trump

Desperation on Team Trump

by Leave a Comment

Team Trump is getting desperate in its attempt to change the results of the 2020 presidential election.

From Reuters reporter Brad Heath:

Leave it to Team Trump to cite voting fraud in a county that does not exist.

How badly does Donald Trump want to change the votes in the states in which he lost?

Answer: Someone gave Trump an eight-pack of mini soda.

Trump immediately demanded a recount.