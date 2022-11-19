Dear GOP: Prove that you love the USA.

Dear GOP: You claim that you love the USA. Well, now you have the chance to prove it. Whether or not you will prove it remains to be seen.

In order for you to prove your love, at least one of your state or national leaders will have to commit an act of courage.

By “courage” I do not mean that you should act like a certain dog who lives in the middle of nowhere.

I mean that at least one of your state or national leaders needs to act as if he/she isn’t receiving religious instructions from the Book of Moron.

On 15 November 2022, the following happened:

. . . and . . .

Seriously, during his four years in the White House, Donald Trump demonstrated that he has more loose screws than a hardware store in an earthquake. He keeps demonstrating that, as seen in the following:

Now, Trump is trying to move back into the White House.

So, here is how you the GOP can prove your love for the USA: Get someone within your ranks to run against Trump in the 2024 GOP primaries. Actually, get several people, the more the merrier.

If you the GOP actually believes that Trump should move back into the White House, then you are nuttier than an Ice Age squirrel . . .

. . . and you definitely do not love the USA. Instead, your goal is this: