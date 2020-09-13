David Skal offers 31 ‘Fright Favorites’ films for Halloween season

Review by Doug Gibson

David J. Skal has a long resume of writing genre-intensive books on the horror genre. I’m sure many readers have enjoyed his film, etc., critiques in The Monster Show and Hollywood Gothic. And his biography of Bram Stoker, Something in the Blood, was an informative, provocative read, one of my favorite birthday gifts.

Just a few days ago, Skal’s new book, “Fright Favorites: 31 Movies to Haunt Your Halloween and Beyond,” arrived at book stores and online retailers. It has a 2020 copyright from Turner Classic Movies and is published by Running Press, of Hachette Book Group, New York City. Amazon sells Fright Favorites here. I was fortunate enough to receive a review copy. Here is the link to Running Press. And also, here is Skal’s Amazon page.

Although veteran genre fans will enjoy this book (I sure did), it’s just as much geared toward the casual viewer of horror films; those ones who draw a blank when “Nosferatu” or “The Mystery of the Wax Museum” (1932) are mentioned. Skal provides a brief history of Hollywood horror of the past 98 years, and even longer if you read his introduction on film culture’s long, evolving relationship with October’s spooky season.

I really enjoyed learning a little more about the backstory of a film. Skal offers tidbits from a featured film that you might not have known. Myself, for example, never knew that early plans for the giant ants attack film “Them” originally planned to have the ants invade the New York City subway system. Instead, the budget dictated that the ants visit the cheaper-to-film Los Angeles storm drains.