Crunch Time: Donate to The Moderate Voice’s Fundraiser

The Moderate Voice needs your help. It is crunch time: ad revenues are way down (not unusual for most weblogs, the bulk of which have vanished from several years ago due to shrinking ad revenue and Google’s robot changing blog rankings in some cases virtually overnight). Donations big and small are greatly appreciated. We’ve restored our Go Fund Me icon which goes back many years. So the total you see does NOT represent recent fundraising but the total since we started the fundraising campaigns. This doesn’t include some recent donations.

A note on TMV. In recently months site administrator Tyrone Steels masterfully redesigned the website. Not only that: he moved the site to a host that is both extremely stable and slashed our hosting costs enormously. A lot of TMV’s past expenses were to pay for major newspaper columns and legal issues. There are also some website subscriptions TMV pays for and those have been slashed.

Nevertheless:

TMV has no major corporate donor (s). At this time it relies on fundraisers but it is possible that could change (see below).