Cruises are back, but they may not see prepandemic passenger numbers until 2023

Miami Herald

MIAMI — The cruise industry may not return to prepandemic passenger numbers until 2023, according to an industry consultant speaking at Seatrade — the world’s largest business-to-business cruise conference which took place in Miami Beach last week. “It’s all very encouraging, but I don’t really see until next year that we’ll get significant increases (in passengers),” said David Selby, the owner of Travelyields Ltd., a consulting firm that specializes in cruises, speaking at the conference via video call from the UK. “I don’t see us getting back to 2019 levels until 2023, or possibly longer,” …

