Coronavirus ~ It’s our time to shine



By Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort

CARLSBAD, California — We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic! The entire world is shaking! People are stocking up on months’ worth of toilet paper and drinking water, aspirin, and bandages, and let’s not forget the Gatorade, or in my case, the Claritin.

The news media is assaulting us telling us how novel this virus is. 24/7 the stories keep coming at us. Our social media isn’t any better. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter et al are all a non-stop deluge of bad, and truth be told, frightening, news.

The NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball have all suspended their seasons. Even Disneyland is closing! School, shuls, concerts, and every other venue hosting large groups are being shut down. Whole nations are being quarantined.

Okay, enough of the bad news!

What are we going to DO about this?! What are YOU going to DO about this?!

I humbly submit that it is our time to shine. Yes! Of course we should take the precautions mentioned by the governmental agencies. Certainly we should be washing our hands with soap as much as possible and using hand sanitizer when we cannot wash. Indeed it would be wise to postpone our planned cruises and other international (or perhaps even domestic) travel. And yes, if your children’s school says to keep the kids at home that is what we should do.

But none of that means we are meant to helplessly cower under our beds fearing our own shadows! If the government says we need to place distance between each other they mean PHYSICAL distance. Since we are challenged with maintaining physical distance it is time to close the spiritual distance!

We live in a world where one does not have to be in the immediate vicinity of another to contact his/her friend. As the old AT&T ad went, “Reach out and touch someone!” Now would be a great time to pick up the phone and call especially those who you know to be isolated. They are probably feeling particularly lonely and maybe scared right now. Wish them a good Shabbos or just a happy day. Ask if they need anything (if you are able to provide anything). Let them know that they are not forgotten or truly alone.

An interesting thing will happen. Not only will you make your friend feel better, but YOU will feel better. Focus outwards, towards others. This allows your G-dly spark, your soul, to shine! When your soul is in the driver’s seat you WILL experience true happiness and peace of mind. Not only will you have distracted yourself from this coronavirus business for a while, you will have made the world a better place!

There is only one way to find out if what I am saying is true. Pick up that phone and make a call! Let’s close that gap that is between us and reveal the truth; that we are all, truly part of one whole.

Now, I am asking YOU, “Is there anything I can do for you?”

Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort is Director of Coastal Chabads and Chabad at La Costa. Rabbi Eilfort welcomes readers’ comments and questions and may be reached at [email protected] This article is reprinted from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.

