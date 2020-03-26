Coronavirus doesn’t stop charity work.
From TV station KOTV (News On 6) in Tulsa:
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma – With concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19), food pantries are changing how they operate to continue serving people in need.
With many jobs on the line, pantry staff and volunteers said they must come up with a plan to help more people in the future.
A sign posted on the front door of Dividing Bread Ministry in Collinsville reads its thrift store is temporarily closed but pantry will still serve the community.
Now, volunteers will be bringing the food to clients instead of having anyone come inside.
The ministry cut back on hours at all four of its pantry locations and revised its distribution plans.
“It’s very important,” said Julie McFarland, manager of the Collinsville location. “If we were to shut down, there’s several people in Collinsville that wouldn’t eat.”
This news story includes a 2-minute-long video that cannot be added to this post because of a formatting issue.
Click here to go to the video.
Dividing Bread’s food pantries are getting more clients because the Coronavirus is costing people their jobs.
The non-perishable food given away is purchased using the proceeds from thrift store sales.
Yet, the Dividing Bread thrift stores are closed because of the Coronavirus.
Other food pantries in the USA are in the same predicament.
Personal Note: This post’s author is on Dividing Bread’s crew.
Featured Image from Wellcome Images. Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.
The “Wanted” posters say the following about David: “Wanted: A refugee from planet Melmac masquerading as a human. Loves cats. If seen, contact the Alien Task Force.”