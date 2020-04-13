Posted by Clay Jones on Apr 12, 2020 in Cartoons, coronavirus, Politics |

Corona Easter (Cartoon, Column and Video)_

Fact: Everybody who has died from the coronavirus was going to die eventually anyway.

Honestly, I expect Fox News to pick that up and run with it. The new conservative Trump cult fucknut talking point is that covid-19 is being given too much credit for killing people. Fox News and others are pointing out that some people who have died from the virus had other ailments.

Diseases kill. Sometimes, a disease makes you die from something else. Many AIDS victims actually die from pneumonia…which is a complication of AIDS. It’s the same thing with the coronavirus.

I was wondering what the next fuckwit talking point was, but after engaging with a few conservatives the past few days, this is it. They’re back, if they ever stopped, to downplaying the pandemic, calling it a hoax, and saying it’s not as bad as the media is depicting. Based on their arguments, people die anyway.

The reason they want to downplay it is because it’s bad. It’s really bad. And, it’s especially bad for Donald Trump, their lord and savior. They’re arguing this was nothing to close the country down for and we’re killing ourselves over a hoax.

Yesterday, a friend pointed out that we don’t stop driving despite more people dying each year from drunk drivers than from covid-19…except he’s wrong. Covid-19 has killed more people in the past two months than drunk drivers kill in a year. And trust me, that’s a lot of people.

The only thing I haven’t put together yet is how they argue this is a hoax but accept that Donald Trump is, supposedly at least, taking it seriously. I asked one of them to explain it but she failed and went into a “but Obama” rant.

When we had early warnings of this, a lot of Trump cultists went into their whataboutism of Obama and referred to the H1N1 outbreak. They pointed out that it killed over 12,000 Americans. Some are still using that despite the fact that covid-19 has killed more Americans than H1N1. Even if our best estimates come true, it’ll kill five times as many Americans as H1N1. You can’t “but Obama” that.

The next talking point will be that we should just forget this ever happened. Donald Trump said that yesterday. Expect Fox News and your crazy uncle (in my case, demented sisters) to pick this up and run with it. The reason Donald Trump wants us to forget it ever happened is that it’s something he truly bungled. He keeps blaming others, like governors, China, the World Health Organization, Obama, the Media, etc. The fact is, it’s not his fault a pandemic hit us. It’s just his fault that we didn’t prepare for it. But if you’re a Trump cultist, you’ve probably already forgotten about it.

Saying something doesn’t exist is a lot easier than actually handling it…until you absolutely have to handle it. The best-case scenario in this situation would be for Donald Trump to go away and let someone else handle it.

Don’t listen to these Trump cultist medical experts. They believe the coronavirus is a hoax, yet Jesus came back to life after being dead for three days.

