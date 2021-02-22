Conservatives have decided to go after Big Tech, claiming that the latter is suppressing free speech. In order to be logically consistent, Conservatives should go after Big Media next.

Why? Because the bosses of Big Media control what is published in their newspapers, magazines and journals. Big Media are in the business of informing, entertaining and advertising for the purpose of earning a profit. Instead of just using printing presses, Big Media have been using the Internet to publish what they want to publish.

Yes, Big Media editors are still publishing letters to the editors, but the editors decide which of those letters are published either in print or online.

That’s right, Big Media editors decide which letters from the public are published by Big Media.

Woe is us! Why won’t Conservatives fight to end Big Media’s violation of the First Amendment?

Wait. What’s that? Big Media are private sector businesses, and the First Amendment gives them the right to publish what they want and not publish what they want?

Don’t you get it? Big Media are using the Internet to publish, and the First Amendment does not explicitly mention the Internet. Come to think of it, the First Amendment does not explicitly mention radio or television, either. So, Big Media need to use printing presses alone to promote whatever ideas that they want to promote. After all, the Internet belongs to the public.

What’s that? The Internet is useless without Internet servers, and Internet servers have to be bought and maintained? The First Amendment does not give anyone a right to have a free Internet server? Well, that stinks. Next you will be saying that the First Amendment permits those who own Internet servers to decide what is transmitted to the Internet through those servers.

But I cannot afford to purchase and run my own server. Thus, someone who has one must be forced to allow me to use it to transmit my ideas. After all, that is the American way.

What’s that? It isn’t the American way?

But … but it is the argument that Conservatives are using against Big Tech. The latter are deciding what ideas can be transmitted through the use of their servers, through their private property. It is as if Big Tech are just another form of Big Media.

Yeah, I know. Big Tech has been allowing the public to use the former’s property to transmit the latter’s idea. Of course Big Tech has been doing that. It has been profitable for Big Tech to do that. If they don’t make profits, then Big Tech has no reason to exist. Since the First Amendment does not require Big Tech to exist, Big Tech can cease to exist if Big Tech owners want to end Big Tech.

Surely, Conservatives understand that Big Tech have been operating within their rights.

Oh, now I get it. Big Tech haven’t been silencing Conservatives. Instead, Big Tech is refusing to pay to transmit ideas that Big Tech does not want to pay to transmit. It is like the owners of printing presses deciding what they will pay to print.

The First Amendment is not under attack by Big Tech, by Democrats, by Progressives or by any other party. Conservatives can still say what they want to say without the government punishing them for doing so, which is what the First Amendment is all about.

Sigh! I suppose that my correct understanding of the First Amendment makes me a Progressive. One can’t be a Moderate if one is pointing out a mistake made by Conservatives. After all, there is only black or white. There are no shades of gray (with apologies to the Monkees).