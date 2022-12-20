Congress has judged Trump — but prosecutors face higher bar

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The House committee probing the 2021 US Capitol assault has long argued that Donald Trump broke the law, making sensational allegations of insurrection and other crimes against the former president. But while its nine members believe they have damned the 76-year-old Republican in the court of public opinion, building the kind of case that would stand up in a court of law is another matter. The committee summarized the findings of its 18-month investigation in its final public meeting Monday, at which Republican vice-chair Liz Cheney pronounced Trump “unfit for any office.” …

