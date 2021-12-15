Coming To The Moderate Voice In 2022

The Moderate Voice may have political posts, but there is more to this blog than politics. Indeed, there is more to life than politics, and so …

“Wait. There is more to life than politics? Surely, you can’t be serious.”

I am serious, and don’t … Oh forget it.

Anyway, here is a peek at some non-political TMV posts coming in 2022.

JANUARY 1ST: In the 1993 film Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Robin of Loxley is shown swimming all the way from Jerusalem to England.

Have you ever wondered why Robin didn’t just take a ship to England instead? The post for January 1st will answer that question.

FEBRUARY 1ST: A job originally performed by a woman is now being performed by a rodent.

No, Chuck E. Cheese, you are not responsible, but I am keeping my eye on you.

MARCH 1ST: The NCAA is supposed to be practicing gender equality, treating each basketball player the same way, whether the player be a guy or a doll.

Err … I mean … the NCAA is supposed to be practicing gender equality when it comes to its basketball championships. We shall see if that actually happens.

By the way, never make Lola Bunny angry. You won’t like her when she is angry.

We are good now, right, Lola? Lola?

I will take that as a No.

APRIL 1ST: Do you know the sources of famous quotes?

MAY 1ST: Mel Brooks, Mark Hamill and Jack Black walk into a bar …

JUNE 1ST: This month, we step away from comedy and learn how one man’s compassion for the weakest people changed the lives of more than 2 million people.

JULY 1ST: Nothing is quite as sobering as realizing that your life is more than half over. What happens when you stare at your own mortality?

AUGUST 1ST: Being Pontifex Maximus is not always fun and games. For example, there are the virgins to take care of.

No, Jane, not you.

SEPTEMBER 1ST: Have Humans averted another ice age? Does this mean that Humans will not have to hire sloths as babysitters?

OCTOBER 1ST: Why do some people enjoy being scared? Why would anyone want to watch a movie that is designed to frighten people?

NOVEMBER 1ST: Should Daylight Saving Time be brought to an end? Why continue Daylight Saving Time? What are the pros and cons?

DECEMBER 1ST: If space aliens were to visit planet Earth during December, then what would they think of the Christmas holiday?

Now, while you are trying to figure out what you just read, I will be delivering a bouquet of carrots to a certain Human-sized anthropomorphic female rabbit who plays basketball.