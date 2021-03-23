Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

By Alyson McClaran and Keith Coffman BOULDER, Colo. (Reuters) -A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, before the bloodied suspect was arrested in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city at the eastern foot of the Rockies, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Frantic shoppers…

