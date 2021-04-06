Challenge White House press secretary Jen Psaki at your own peril.

That is the lesson being learned by press prima donnas who attend the daily White House press briefings hosted by Psaki.

As to be expected, partisan reporters with agendas show up at the press briefings with loaded “Gotcha!” questions to ask Psaki.

However, Psaki refuses to give them want they want. Instead, she parries their questions with the same ease as Robin of Loxley when he dueled with the Sheriff of Rottingham.

For examples:

John Gizzi is John Gizzi-ing during the White House press briefing pic.twitter.com/PSG25TDFF9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2021

… and …

Regarding the way that Psaki responds to press prima donnas, one FARK.com reader states, “She smiles with patience of the best elementary school teacher explaining the subject yet again to the dumbest kid in the class. I’m beginning some of these reporters like getting schooled.”

Yeah, Psaki’s responses have some people hot for teacher.

If Psaki’s press briefings were features of a video game, then this would be the result:

Video game image by FARK.com reader Vacation Bible School.