Cancel culture: positive social change or online harassment?

New York (AFP) – Celebrities, brands, leaders and ordinary people are all falling foul of “cancel culture,” a movement that seeks to call out offensive behavior but that critics denounce as excessive and contributing to increased political polarization.Whether it’s a controversial tweet or video clip, social media users are quick to demand accountability — but detractors say it can amount to online shaming.”Cancel culture” involves a concerted effort to withdraw support for the figure or business that has said or done something objectionable until they either apologize or disappear from view….

Read More