Canada’s Trudeau vows to fight far-right groups after Muslim family slain

By Steve Scherer and Carlos Osorio OTTAWA/LONDON, Ontario (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday promised to redouble efforts to fight far-right groups two days after a hate-motivated attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in the city of London, Ontario. “This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,” Trudeau said in the House of Commons after observing a moment of silence. The family, killed on Sunday when a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran them over, were targeted because of their religion, Canadian police said…

