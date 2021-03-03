Boy Scouts to sell Rockwell paintings to pay abuse settlements

New York (AFP) – The Boy Scouts of America has said it will sell its vast collection of Norman Rockwell paintings as part of a multi-million-dollar victims’ fund to settle sexual abuse lawsuits. At least 95,000 former scouts have sued the 111-year-old organization for compensation over alleged sexual abuse committed by scout leaders spanning decades. As part of a reorganization plan filed in a bankruptcy court in Delaware on Monday, the Boy Scouts listed hundreds of artworks it would sell to help fund the settlements. Among them were 59 pieces by renowned American painter and illustrator Rockw…

