Biden wins again: Trump lost in Arizona, says draft of contentious election audit

Published by

Reuters

By Nathan Layne (Reuters) -A partisan review of the 2020 presidential election commissioned by Arizona Republicans has confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the state’s most populous county, according to a draft report of the review’s findings. Maricopa County announced what it said were the main findings on its Twitter feed late on Thursday, saying the draft “confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win”. The conclusion, if confirmed in an official announcement scheduled for later o…

Read More

At 11PM last night, Trump issued a memo about the Arizona audit. It was brimming with bravado. You could feel him gain narcissistic energy like a vampire ingesting new blood. "Tomorrow, the highly respected auditors …" Memo didn't age well. Trump's aides already deleted it. — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) September 24, 2021

Opinion: The Arizona “audit” just destroyed a big GOP lie — in more ways than one https://t.co/TvkrsJL36F — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 24, 2021

We must audit the audit’s audit of the audit’s audit! https://t.co/Ix07B5ANhc — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 24, 2021

The Arizona audit shows, again, that the former President lost Arizona. He also lost the swing states of WI, MI, PA and GA. He lost the popular vote by millions and millions of votes. The election was not stolen. Trump got his ass kicked. And that’s the truth. https://t.co/7t7lhqCfdR — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 24, 2021

There is no basis in law for a "forensic audit" of a certified election; nor established standards on what constitutes a "forensic audit" of a certified election; nor established procedures for conducting a "forensic audit" of a certified election. Everything else is just bogus. https://t.co/3Uu8uAx7k4 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 24, 2021

A gross abuse of power. Trump demands an audit and Abbott’s appointee immediately announces a bogus one—with no evidence of fraud. Abbott is so afraid of losing his primary that he’s governing our state based on the whims and lies of Donald Trump. https://t.co/QAAGoOkDfm — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 24, 2021

HAPPY AUDIT DAY — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 24, 2021

tf-8″>