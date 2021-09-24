" />

Biden wins again: Trump lost in Arizona, says draft of contentious election audit

Reuters

By Nathan Layne (Reuters) -A partisan review of the 2020 presidential election commissioned by Arizona Republicans has confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the state’s most populous county, according to a draft report of the review’s findings. Maricopa County announced what it said were the main findings on its Twitter feed late on Thursday, saying the draft “confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win”. The conclusion, if confirmed in an official announcement scheduled for later o…

