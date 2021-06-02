The Moderate Voice

Biden suspends Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge

By Nichola Groom (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday said it would suspend oil and gas leases that were handed out in an Alaska wildlife refuge during the final days of the Trump administration pending an environmental review. The action reverses one of former President Donald Trump’s signature efforts to expand fossil fuel development in the United States, and delivers a setback to the Alaskan state government which had hoped opening the enormous refuge would help revive its declining oil industry. Trump’s Interior Department sold the leases in the Arctic National …

