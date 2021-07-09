Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

Published by

Reuters

By Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden said the Afghan military has the ability to repel the Taliban, denying reports that U.S. intelligence had forecast a collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul in six months amid warnings of a civil war. Biden set a target date of Aug. 31 for the final withdrawa…

