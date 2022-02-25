Biden hits Russia with new sanctions for ‘premeditated’ Ukraine attack

Published by

Reuters

By Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions on Thursday after Moscow invaded Ukraine, measures that impede Russia’s ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an aggressor with a “sinister vision of the world” and a misguided dream of recreating the Soviet Union. But he held back from imposing sanctions on Putin himself and from disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, amid di…

