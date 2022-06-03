" />

Biden demands strong gun measures; says ‘can’t fail the American people again’

Reuters

By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Declaring “Enough, enough!” U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other sensible gun control measures to address a string of mass shootings to address a string of mass shootings that have struck the United States. Speaking from the White House, in a speech broadcast live in primetime, Biden asked a country stunned by the recent shootings of school children in Texas, at a medical building in Oklahoma and at a Buffalo, New York, grocery story how much it would take. …

