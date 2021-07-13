The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / African-Americans / Biden calls voting rights fight ‘the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War’ in Philly speech

Biden calls voting rights fight ‘the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War’ in Philly speech

by Leave a Comment

Published by
The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden called the right to vote “a test of our time” and urged Americans to protect it amid GOP-led changes to election laws and threats to voting rights, casting the battle as a globally watched test of U.S. democracy in a speech at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday. “We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden said in a roughly 25-minute speech to supporters. “That’s not hyperbole — since the Civil War.” He directly tied the fight to former President Donald Trump’s false attacks on the 2020 election, while pointing…

Read More

Photo 195916579 © Steveheap | Dreamstime.com