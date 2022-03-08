" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Energy / Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S., warns U.S. gasoline prices will rise further

Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S., warns U.S. gasoline prices will rise further

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters UK

(Corrects para 4 to make clear Britain banning Russian oil and oil products not Russian oil and gas) By Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports on Tuesday in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, underscoring strong bipartisan support for a move that he acknowledged would drive up U.S. energy prices. “We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will d…

Read More