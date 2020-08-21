Before you go into the Voting Booth

Take a moment and review the Truth

Make a list of all of Trump’s “fantastic” things he claims he has done

Then check off what he has actually won

A new and better healthcare plan? A Mexican paid wall to protect our land?

A balanced budget and on our way to zero debt to pay?

“Easy to win trade wars”: Try and add up the scores

Are the trade deficits up or down: since Trump came to town?

Are the pot holes smaller and the bridges more safe

With Trump’s promised “major infrastructure program” in place?

Has the huge tax cut “paid for itself”? Time to wonder why

The answer is no, but they pushed the markets sky high

However, how Is it going for the average guy?

Did Trump inherit an Obama mess? No, from a Bush 2 low, it was more not less

Did COVID-19 just disappear? Are we doing great?

Did he have the best people? No, he has more staff indictments than during Watergate

No tax returns: his businesses still earn; lots of time to golf; no moves to unite; he just preaches hate

This is just his domestic record: his international one adds huge discord: Vote him out before it’s too late!

The author is a Vietnam veteran, a former Eisenhower/Bush 1 Republican who worked for the Nixon/Ford White House but no longer respects the Republican Party nor Trump