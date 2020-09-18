Before You Go Into the Voting Booth #2

There are numerous “guides” that give advice on “How to Judge a Candidate.”

Smartvoter.org provides seven steps to help one in this process.

“For some reason,” one step in particular caught my attention.

It is called, “Seeing through distortion techniques” and it lists several such “techniques.”

Among them:

Name calling/Appeals to prejudice.

Rumor mongering.

Guilt by association.

Catchwords:

These are phrases such as “Law and Order” or “un-American” that are designed to trigger a knee-jerk emotional reaction rather than to inform.

Passing the blame:

These are instances in which a candidate denies responsibility for an action or blames an opponent for things over which he or she had no control.

Promising the sky.

Evading real issues.

Here are some even more pertinent issues to consider this November 3rd:

What factors should you use to make your selection

In the up-coming election?

Party allegiance is a classic factor to review: do the candidates reflect their long-held Parties views?

Then it’s personal character traits, like honesty and a clean criminal slate

Plus, the ability to pull opposing sides together for the good of all: we’re the United States after all

Ability to handle a crisis is critical and problem solving a must: but basically, it is someone you can trust

As a long-term Republican before Trump came into force: its former principles I had endorsed

Free trade; balanced budgets and strategies developed from basic facts: but not a one-man act

My old Republican party has disappeared: replaced by a Trump loyalist cult: with disastrous results

No matter what lies and race baiting he shouts: it’s now either you bow to him or you are out

The old party line vote no longer seems an option: Trump replaced the party: so, it’s him or the opposition

The opposition is Biden, with decades in government experience, with no scandals to scar his appearance

Ok, this is politics and Trump has generated many a smear, but with fact checking they disappear

On the other hand, Trump’s record of miss deeds and missed promises have set records in this land

Trump’s words include this coronavirus will quickly disappear: Stormy Daniels I was never near

My great healthcare plan, coming out soon, will protect pre-conditions and will cost less and be the best

My fantastic infrastructure plan will boost the economy of this land: my great wall will never fall

My tax cut will pay for itself: the climate is getting cooler: Ok, I do admire autocratic rulers

One could go on and on: former employees spilling out his idiocy: his “Bible holding” hypocrisy

I’ll let you fill in the blanks: for your efforts I give you thanks

Before going into the voting booth: think about the truth

Is Trump the man who will unite this country and make it great? It’s up to you for the selection to make!

The author is a Vietnam veteran, a former Eisenhower/Bush 1 Republican who worked for the Nixon/Ford White House but no longer respects the Republican Party nor Trump

