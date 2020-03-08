Posted by David Robertson on Mar 8, 2020 in At TMV, Environment, Featured, Society |

Beach-front property isn’t always great to have.

If you want to live on beach-front property, then you might want to pay attention to where beaches are located.

Residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg, New York received a nasty surprise on the morning of 28 February 2020.

From TV station WGRZ in Buffalo, New York:

“Cold temperatures, gale-force winds, and 18-foot waves from Lake Erie created an ice spectacle at Hoover Beach in Hamburg. Homeowners on South Shore Drive woke to the ice completely covering their doors and windows. In some cases, their homes were dark because of how thick the ice was.”

If you happen to be a “soft-bellied Arkansan snake-oil-salesman,” then you can “build a $7 million beachfront house on the Gulf of Mexico near Destin in the [Florida] Panhandle at a place called Blue Mountain Beach in Walton County.” Then you can ignore the doctrine of customary use and obtain a quiet title to the beach between your house and the Gulf of Mexico.

If someone uses social media to complain about your actions, then you can try to silence that person.

However, don’t be surprised if your beach house is “slammed by consecutive hurricanes” or “flooded regularly over the next 20 years by worsening storm surges.”

From Reuters:

The normal seasonal increase in sea levels during summer months has intensified along the eastern Gulf Coast since 1990. Scientists aren’t sure why. A recent study by researchers at the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg found that this trend has doubled the impact of long-term sea level rise on surges during summer storms. During that period, hurricanes and tropical storms have resulted in 10 federal disaster declarations in Walton County. The worst, Hurricane Ivan, flung 15-foot surges against the Florida coast in 2004, causing an estimated $8 billion in damage and killing more than a dozen people. When Dennis crashed to shore the next summer, there was too little beach left to stop the waves from grinding away the dunes under the big villas. Rooms and pool decks hung in midair. The storm caused more than $1 billion in destruction and two deaths in Florida. Katrina passed to the south a month later, taking a little more of the beach. A state report on the aftermath said the storms left homes on a stretch known as Blue Mountain Beach “critically imperiled” by severe erosion. A photograph of the damage shows two battered houses clinging to a 20-foot-high ledge where the storm had sheared off a large dune.

Oh, if you buy property that is next to a public beach, and if someone takes a photo of the beach in order to document coastal erosion, then don’t gripe if your property just happens to be included in the beach photo. You might not like the effect resulting from your gripe.

Featured Image by by Kgbo. Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.