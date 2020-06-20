Barr tries to fire him but U.S. prosecutor who probed Trump allies refuses to quit
New York (AFP) – A US prosecutor who investigated allies of President Donald Trump insisted Friday he had no intention of quitting after the attorney general issued a press release announcing his resignation.Geoffrey Berman oversaw the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed advisor Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit the president’s political opponents since he was appointed to head the powerful Southern District of New York attorney’s office in 2018. He also investigated two associates of Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations and helping dig up dirt on Trump’s …