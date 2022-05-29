6 Amazing Ways Automation Is Changing Labs for the Better

Lab automation is transforming the way labs operate worldwide, improving safety and efficiency. Automation is seen as a threat to workers in some industries. However, in labs, it’s an invaluable tool for enhancing employees’ work experience and helping them increase productivity. It’s leading to safer, cleaner laboratories as well as fewer wasted resources, including time.

These six applications are among the top ways automation is changing labs for the better.

1. Improving Lab Safety

Safety is a key concern in many labs, particularly those that require handling potentially hazardous substances. Employees can work with these materials, but extremely careful precautions are always necessary, and mistakes can have significant consequences.

Automation is helping labs reduce the amount of contact employees have with hazardous substances. Automating sample preparation or testing allows them to stand back while robots handle potentially harmful chemicals and materials.

Additionally, in the wake of COVID-19, cleanliness is an even higher priority in labs than it has always been. Automation can help ensure labs remain clean and sterile. UV disinfection robots surged in popularity following the onset of the pandemic for this exact purpose. They are used to autonomously clean everything from hospitals to schools to shopping centers. Labs can take advantage of these machines to supplement their cleaning staff.

2. Strengthening Inventory Management

Administrative tasks like inventory management are perfect candidates for automation. Software can track consumption, monitoring quantities of resources as lab employees use and restock them. A manager can be automatically notified when a certain item falls below a restock threshold to replenish the inventory.

This is invaluable in busy labs since it saves everyone the time and effort of sending emails when something gets low in stock. An automated inventory management system will keep important supplies from running out while streamlining communications. It can also help labs cope with supply chain issues. Lab managers can set up a notification system to help them remember to order new supplies well in advance so shipping delays don’t impact operations.

3. Making Sample Prep More Efficient

A key element to look out for is repetition when considering ways to implement automation in labs. Highly repetitive tasks are often perfect for automation because robotic or AI systems are easy to program for these tasks. One great example of this is sample preparation. Sample prep typically involves doing a few tasks repeatedly for dozens, hundreds or possibly even thousands of samples. This is not engaging work for anyone, but consistent precision and attention to detail are necessary.

Automating sample prep ensures consistent quality control and allows employees to do other, more rewarding tasks. Experts have found it can be especially helpful for small and mid-sized labs. Robots and AI systems do not suffer from waning attention or capabilities over extended periods. Mechanizing sample prep lets labs improve quality control and make their operations more efficient since the automated system will be able to prep samples more quickly.

4. Lessening Strain on Lab Employees

One overall effect of lab automation is reducing physical strain on employees. This is especially true for small or understaffed labs where workers put in more time and effort to make up for smaller employment numbers. Tasks can be delegated to autonomous systems, reducing the workload. This can also reduce stress, resulting in higher productivity and concentration.

Additionally, experts have pointed out that lab employees are also at risk of repetitive strain injury, particularly in the hands and fingers. This is often the result of performing tasks, such as filling test tubes or pipettes repeatedly for an extended period. These jobs can be easily handled by automated systems, which can reduce the risk of injuries.

5. Reducing Errors and Waste

Automation lets labs improve their quality control and reduce errors, resulting in fewer wasted supplies and samples. Automated systems are more consistently accurate than people by nature. Human error is normal and at some point, every employee will inevitably make mistakes on the job. However, lab errors can be dangerous at worst and wasteful at best.

Human error is most often seen in repetitive tasks since people have a natural tendency to lose focus while doing the same thing repeatedly. Automation allows lab managers to reduce the impact of these mistakes and the resulting stress and risk for employees.

Quality control can be guaranteed with the right programming. Autonomous, robotic systems won’t suffer from human error or diminishing returns over time as long as they are properly maintained. Improving overall quality control will help labs save money on supplies and reduce waste. This is especially important today, given global supply chain delays and shortages that continue to impact labs worldwide.

6. Efficient Data Analysis

Physical processes are not the only ones that can be automated. Some of the most time-consuming lab work includes sample and data analysis. Automation can streamline these processes using AI software and machine learning. Today’s AI and machine learning algorithms are incredibly effective. There is always room for improvement, but these algorithms can take over many data analysis tasks. This can lead to faster, more efficient operations and speed up project timelines.

They’re often great at pattern recognition and may even identify key takeaways from information that human analysts would miss. Some people may be hesitant to allow a computer to conduct data analysis in critical lab projects and research. Still, it’s important to remember that an algorithm will almost always have more consistent accuracy than a human would. Human error is as much a problem in data analysis as it is in any other task.

Computers are well-suited for numerical tasks like this. This is especially true when it comes to extremely complex processes in biotech, pharmaceuticals and medicine. A prime example of this is CRISPR, the renowned experimental gene-editing technology. Scientists have found ways to improve CRISPR using AI and machine learning over recent years.

Optimizing and Innovating With Lab Automation

Automation can help labs of any size or niche increase efficiency, reduce waste and optimize their operations. Automating tasks helps reduce stress and strain on employees and improves overall productivity. Errors are much less common and fewer resources are wasted due to automated systems’ consistent accuracy and performance.

Automation can be applied to virtually any project in the lab, from inventory management to data analysis to sample preparation. It can help labs worldwide get an edge in the industry and perform more accurate high-quality work.