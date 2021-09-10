Attacking anti-vaxxers, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots, tests

Published by

Reuters

By Jeff Mason, David Shepardson and Ahmed Aboulenein WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Thursday took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and pushing large employers to have their workers vaccinated or tested weekly. The new measures https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-new-covid-19-plan-includes-vaccine-test-mandates-2021-09-09, which Biden laid out in remarks from the White House, would apply to about two-thirds of all U.S. employees, those who work for businesses with more than 100 workers. “We’ve …

Read More