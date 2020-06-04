Posted by Clay Jones on Jun 4, 2020 in African-Americans, Cartoons, Fascism, Police |

ANOTHER ANTIFA TERRORIST (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Last Sunday, Donald Trump tweeted, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Trump’s tweet is more catnip for his base than policy. In fact, it’s not a policy because there is no real Antifa.

Conservatives love to say “antifa.” They don’t know what it means but they love it. They group all left-wing protesters in with Antifa and blame liberals for them. Antifa is a loose movement, not an organization. The people who usually describe themselves as Antifa often side with liberal ideals, like cops killing unarmed black men is wrong, but they engage in more hostile actions. While liberals want to elect better politicians and make policy changes, Antifa believes change only comes through anarchy and destruction. They break stuff and burn shit down. They want to see the world burn, much in the same way Donald Trump does. They are more anarchist than liberal. No liberal would EVER burn down a Starbucks. That would be like Geraldo Rivera burning down a Hooters.

I walked at least 30 blocks with protesters Monday night. I encountered them again through the walk back to my hotel. Everyone I talked and listened to was talking about change with policy. They talked about police reform. When they talked about rioting, it was, “Don’t do it.”

I did encounter looters. I saw a few people throw water bottles but honestly, I think they came from the windows above us and were aimed at the protesters. The looters I ran into were few. The protesters were in the thousands. I saw fewer than ten looters. In fact, maybe I saw five. I know there was more looting and vandalism in the city than five people, but they are still a minority among protesters. The people marching, even the ones saying hostile things to police and back and forth chants like, “NYPD/Suck My Dick,” are not Antifa in the way Donald Trump and Republicans like to describe them. None of them talked about hurting anyone. But they are antifascist.

As I said, Republicans love to use antifa as a boogeyman. Donald Trump seeks to use antifa to further the divide and fear in this nation. Donald Trump runs on fear. His idiot son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr. shared a screenshot on Instagram of a tweet from an antifa organization calling for violence. But, because he’s a racist idiot like his father, he was unaware there are no antifa organizations and what he shared was a fake account from…wait for it…a white nationalist group. Did Donald Trump Jr. later clarify, issue a correction, and apologize? What do you think? I bet the 2.8 million followers of his on Instragram, at least the ones who aren’t bots, still believe it was a real tweet from Antifa.

Antifa is anti-fascist. That’s why Donald Trump doesn’t like them and his designation of them as a terrorist organization is complete bullshit. You can’t designate an organization as a terrorist group if there’s no organization. He may as well label the flying monkeys from the Wizard of Oz as a terrorist organization. Basically, it’ll be a Trump tweet designation but no official government designation. But it’ll still go over well with his hateful base, especially with the racists, and they’ll believe it’s an official government declaration.

Donald Trump is supported by racists and Donald Trump supports them back. They may be the only group he’s truly loyal to. While he’s pandering to the religious right with a photo-op in front of a church he doesn’t attend with a Bible he’s never read, he believes in the racist agenda. He defends tiki-torch Nazis, makes racist comments, retweets racist organizations, and quotes distinguished racists from history. David Duke rejoiced and said it was the best thing for his racist cause when Donald Trump claimed there were “good people” marching with Nazis.

Attacking Antifa is a great way for Donald Trump to distract for white nationalists. Right-wing extremists, white nationalists, and neo-Nazis are responsible for the majority of terrorist attacks in this country. No conservative talks about that. And, unlike Antifa, they’re organized. They have leaders. Their little groups have names, chapters,uniforms, and people are designated with ranks. Donald Trump doesn’t tweet against white nationalists. You’ll never see a Trump tweet against Proud Boys. Instead, he hires white nationalists to create immigration policy in the White House.

Donald Trump is a racist and a white nationalist. Donald Trump is the biggest supporter of America’s most dangerous terrorists. He won’t even criticize them in a tweet.

Donald Trump is a fascist. While he’s screaming about violent anti-fascist, he’s tear-gassing and flash bombing peaceful protesters for a photo-op while curfews are going up and people are being arrested for going outside at night. This is fascism.

I refuse to lie down and allow the fascists to have this country. While I don’t believe in or encourage violence I am anti-fascist and I will continue to oppose the right-wing, militant, nationalistic, xenophobic, racist policies of Donald Trump.



Watch me draw.





