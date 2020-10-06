An Urgent Pre-Election Message to My Fellow Americans

Here in the United States of America we are a little less than a month from Election Day. I have some advice for y’all:

PLEASE don’t let Election Day and the period afterwards RUIN YOUR LIFE.

You can feel how you want to feel about it. I NEVER tell folks how they should feel. Who in the *BLEEP* am I to tell YOU how to FEEL when we FEEL how we FEEL for SO many reasons. But PLEASE don’t let Election Day (Plus Edition) ruin your life. We are regular folks. The relationships we build, networks we connect to, finances made and saved, are fragile. When we let events outside of our control (yes, once we vote, it is outside of our control) ruin our mental states, ruin our lives, we can lose it ALL so damn quick.

I unfortunately know two people that allowed the 2016 results to ruin their lives (marriages gone, jobs screwed, friendships and family relationships destroyed, etc). Both are shells of their former selves and don’t even look the same anymore. They look like zombies and talk like demons. It’s depressing.

Once again, FEEL how you FEEL. That is what makes us human. But have the emotional intelligence to not let that damn election RUIN you. But if you choose to go down the road to ruin:

Do it with some dignity and don’t try to drag others with you.