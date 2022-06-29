Americans’ approval of Supreme Court drops after abortion decision-Reuters/Ipsos

Published by

Reuters

By Jason Lange WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A majority of Americans hold a negative opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court following its decision last week to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a right to abortion, says a Reuters/Ipsos survey completed on Tuesday. The two-day public opinion poll found 57% of Americans had an unfavorable view of the U.S. top court, while 43% viewed it favorably. That puts approval of the court, which is meant to be a nonpartisan entity, on a par with Americans’ views of Congress, which has long been viewed negatively. It also marks a significant shift from …

