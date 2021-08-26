Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Islamic State threat

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) -The United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport on Thursday, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants, as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline. Pressure to complete the evacuations https://www.reuters.com/world/evacuations-afghanistan-by-country-2021-08-26 of tens of thousands of foreigners, and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban, has intensified. U.S. and allied troops have to to switch their focus in the coming hours or days to the logistics of the…

Read More