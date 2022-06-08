Actor Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun laws at White House

Published by

Reuters

By Steve Holland and Nandita Bose WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, and urged more congressional action on gun violence in an emotional speech, sharing stories of those who were killed in last month’s elementary school shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in McConaughey’s hometown on May 24 by an 18-year-old gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle. McConaughey, who publicly weighed a run for governor in Texas last year but ultimately ruled it out, briefly met wit…

Read More