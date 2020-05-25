Posted by Guest Voice on May 25, 2020 in Featured, Jobs, Law |

AB5 kills jobs in California, making products and services harder to find and more expensive

by David Skale

What is AB-5?

AB-5 is a new California law that requires most independent contractors to become employees by those who hire them.

Why is AB-5 bad?

Many businesses cannot afford the added costs of up to 40% required when hiring an employee.

Thus, AB-5 is bad for business.

Many independent workers lose their freedom when they are forced to become employees even though they don’t want to.

Thus, AB-5 is bad for workers.

And many businesses and services that YOU enjoy are fighting to survive RIGHT NOW because of AB-5. They will either have to pass their added costs on to you or they will have to shut down.

Thus, AB-5 is bad for YOU.

How can YOU help?

The following politicians are responsible for AB5. Please vote AGAINST them in Nov and help us take back our right to work.



California Senate:

Bill Dodd

Steve Glazer

Nancy Skinner

Scott Weiner

Anthony Portantino, Jr.

Henry Stern

Richard Roth

Lena Gonzales

Steven Bradford

Toni Atkins

California Assembly

Jim Wood

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry

Kevin McCarty

Ken Cooley

Jim Cooper

Marc Levine

Jim Frazier

Tim Grayson

Buffy Wicks

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

David Chiu

Rob Bonita

Phil Ting

Bill Quirk

Kevin Mullin

Marc Berman

Devon Mathis

Ash Kalra

Evan Low

Mark Stone

Robert Rivas

Joaquin Armbula

Rudy Salas

Luz Rivas

James Ramos

Chris Holden

Laura Friedman

Jacqui Irwin

Jesse Gabriel

Adrin Nazarian

Eloise Reyes

Blanca Rubio

Ed Chau

Richard Bloom

Wendy Carrillo

Freddie Rodriguez

Miguel Santiago

Sydney Kamlager

Eduardo Garcia

Christina Garcia

Reggie Jones-Sawyer

Sabrina Cervantes

Jose Medina

Autumn Burke

Anthony Redon

Mike Gipson

Sharon Quirk-Silva

Al Muratsuchi

Tom Daly

Patrick O’Donnell

Cottie Petrie-Norris

Tasha Boerner Hovath

Brian Maienschein

Shirley Weber

***Lorena Gonzalez (Lorena Gonzalez from San Diego is the author of the bill. Please do not re-elect her.

David scale is an Event Producer, Performer, and Owner of Auntie Roxie’s Life of the Party