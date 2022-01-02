" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AFP

Washington (AFP) – One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday.  The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of Donald Trump, was “a harbinger of increasing political violence,” and American democracy “is threatened,” according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll. Meantime, Americans’ “pride” in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 5…

Read More